Edgewater Country Club: Central Wisconsin Golf Card 2023

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) - On this week's edition of our Central WI Golf Card, we're headed to Tomahawk at the Edgewater Country Club.
Mary and Bradd Bucks have owned and operated the course going on 25 years.
The 9 hole links were built in 1928, and include two par 5's, two par 3's and the rest par 4's.
The 7th hole is their signature pin, a long par 5 that dog legs left, positioned perfectly on water front property.
"it's 486 yards, but the safe shot is to just hit it out about 230-240, and you'll have a good look at the green about 240 from there," said Bucks.
The nine hole, par 36 property rests right alongside the beautiful Lake Alice, giving players that true Northwoods experience.
"The courses name is Edgewater so it makes perfect sense," said Bucks. "There is a lot of lake frontage here, and its just pretty. People love to see wild animals and the things that come with water. It certainly adds something to the course."
Whether it's your first time hitting the links, or you're a dialed scratch golfer - Edgewater has a test for you.
To get your tee time booked you can call (715)-453-3320, or you can click here to head over to their website.