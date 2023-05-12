Fishing Forecast For May 13th and 14th

Once again, we are looking at a weekend with less-than-stellar fishing conditions across Northcentral Wisconsin. The driest weather will be north of Marathon County on Saturday and Sunday. In fact, there might not be a drop in parts of the Northwoods. However, even if it is dry, it will be breezy on Saturday. East winds will be around 15 to 25 mph. East winds will be lighter on Sunday.
The highs chance of a few spotty showers on Saturday will be around Marathon County and farther south. A more steady rain could develop Sunday morning for areas south and southwest of Marathon County. It will be cool and damp through midday, then the weather should dry up for the afternoon.
The pressure will be low or falling on Saturday, then it will be rising slowly on Sunday.
Good luck on the water!