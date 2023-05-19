Fishing Forecast for May 20th and 21st 2023

It finally looks like we will have a dry weekend for most of the area. The weather conditions will be good for dropping a line in the local river or lake. We should have a good amount of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. A few scattered clouds will pop-up Sunday afternoon with a slight chance of a brief shower in the northeastern part of the state.
One thing to be prepared for is chilly temps Saturday morning as lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Otherwise, highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s, and the temperature should rise into the lower and middle 70s for Sunday.
Winds will be fairly light, generally out of the west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph. The pressure will be rising on Saturday and remain on the higher side for Sunday.