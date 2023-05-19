 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND NORTHEAST
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for fine particulate matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano,
Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will continue to move
across the state today. PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase
sharply at times this morning before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas further west will
have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index level,
while areas further northeast will have the potential to see
lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov.

Fishing Forecast for May 20th and 21st 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
hrysdry

It finally looks like we will have a dry weekend for most of the area. The weather conditions will be good for dropping a line in the local river or lake. We should have a good amount of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. A few scattered clouds will pop-up Sunday afternoon with a slight chance of a brief shower in the northeastern part of the state.

One thing to be prepared for is chilly temps Saturday morning as lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Otherwise, highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s, and the temperature should rise into the lower and middle 70s for Sunday.

Winds will be fairly light, generally out of the west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph. The pressure will be rising on Saturday and remain on the higher side for Sunday.

