Four area girls basketball teams secure spots in sectional finals

Ouimette rise up

It is down to the best of the best in girls basketball. Only eight teams in each division remain after Thursday night's sectional semi-final round.

Here are the results as well as who and where the winning teams will play in the sectional final.

SECTIONAL SEMI-FINAL

Hortonville 69 Wausau West 41

Lakeland 77 New London 46

Colfax 67 Phillips 56

Neillsville 60 Fall Creek 35

Edgar 38 Assumption 36

Wabeno/Laona 44 Sevastopol 29

SECTIONAL FINAL ROUND - ALL GAMES ARE ON SATURDAY

Lakeland vs Menomonie @Medford - 1:00 P.M.

Neillsville vs Colfax @Colfax - 1:30P.M.

Edgar vs Wabeno/Laona @Rhinelander - 2:00 P.M.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

