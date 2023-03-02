Four area girls basketball teams secure spots in sectional finals

It is down to the best of the best in girls basketball. Only eight teams in each division remain after Thursday night's sectional semi-final round.
Here are the results as well as who and where the winning teams will play in the sectional final.
SECTIONAL SEMI-FINAL
Hortonville 69 Wausau West 41
Lakeland 77 New London 46
Colfax 67 Phillips 56
Neillsville 60 Fall Creek 35
Edgar 38 Assumption 36
Wabeno/Laona 44 Sevastopol 29
SECTIONAL FINAL ROUND - ALL GAMES ARE ON SATURDAY
Lakeland vs Menomonie @Medford - 1:00 P.M.
Neillsville vs Colfax @Colfax - 1:30P.M.
Edgar vs Wabeno/Laona @Rhinelander - 2:00 P.M.