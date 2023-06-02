Four area softball teams punch their tickets to state, regional champions are crowned in baseball and Hodags advance at state tennis

Five area softball program's entered Thursday's sectional finals, four kept their season's alive.
In division one, the SPASH Panther's were the only one of the five to have their season come to a close, though they left everything they had on the diamond.
The Panther's went toe-to-toe with top seeded Superior keeping it 0-0 into the 7th. However the Spartan's were able to plate just a single run in the final frame to end SPASH's season in heartbreaking fashion.
In division four, history was made as the Stratford Tigers make their way to the state tournament for the first time in program history, with a 4-1 win over top seeded Blair-Taylor.
Also in division four, Iola Scandinavia will make their second trip ever, in as many years, after they pull off an upset win 3-2 over Algoma.
In division five, the champs have returned! The Assumption Royals will get the chance to defend their crown after a convincing 5-0 win over fellow top seed Seneca.
However looking to knock them off, will be the Pacelli Cardinals who make their 11th trip to state after beating Newman 3-0. They keep the pattern of making the trip every other year as of late after going in 2019, 2021 and now 2023.
The tournament will begin June 8 down in Madison
As for baseball regional champions were crowned, SPASH, D.C. Everest, Mosinee, Marathon, Auburndale, Amherst, Edgar, Iola, Pacelli and Pittsville all kept their state title hopes alive.