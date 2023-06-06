Four Senior Tour players test out SentryWorld Golf Course in practice round

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- Four Senior Tour players made their way up from Des Moines, Iowa after playing in the Principal Charity Classic to check out the SentryWold course, and from all reports, they were far from disappointed.
"I think everybody is going to be happy with how the golf course is." Said Scott Parel, a four time winner on the PGA's Senior Tour. "Greens are great. I think they are a little slower than what they will be when the tournament gets here but you can tell they are really taking care of it and getting ready for us which is awesome."
Sentry course pros tell us these were some of the first golf shots taken on the course since late September of 2020.
With still more than three weeks to go, the course is not an exact representation of tournament play. Those in charge of Sentry say they plan to cut the rough a couple more times before the start of the open, but ultimately all decisions on rough length, green firmness and everything else that goes into the course is the decision of the USGA.
Brad Adamonis is the only one to have played the course before, and as a newcomer to the Senior Tour, he see's it as more than just a chance to continue playing competitive golf.
"I've got my son out here caddying for me. He does a good job I play with him all the time and he knows my clubs. He knows my game probably better than anybody so it's awesome to have my son out here with me." Brad shared.
His son Nick, shared this thoughts as well; "It's a great opportunity for me and he's going to pay me to so it's fun I cant wait!"
And they all say this tournament means more than just a trophy and some prize money.
"If you're only going to win one golf tournament, might as well win a major." Says two-time U.S. Open Champion Lee Janzen. "It helps get you in Hawaii for five years and there are some other benefits too. You win the Senior Open and you get a chance to play the regular U.S Open. I don't know if that's such a good idea for us but I would look forward to the challenge.
Senior Tour veteran Ken Duke also shared his thoughts on the opportunity; "It's just good to have a chance to win a major. It's always a good test. Sometimes you're playing good coming in, sometimes you're playing bad but you just never know. That's the game of golf."
Championship week ticket prices range from just $25-50 dollars, and as a bonus, up to four youth 17 and under can get in free with each paid adult.
The U.S. Senior Open tee's off at SentryWold Golf Course on June 29th.