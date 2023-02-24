 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL OVERNIGHT...

Light to occasionally moderate snow will continue into the
overnight hours, then taper off from southwest to northeast
between 4 am and 7 am. A total accumulation of 2 to 3 inches of
powdery snow can be expected across most of the area by daybreak.

Visibility will be reduced and roads will become snow covered and
slippery, so motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel
conditions overnight.

Friday Night Regional Scores: Edgar and Athens setup a regional final Marawood showdown after big wins

  • 0
SEMI FINAL REGIONAL ROUND

It will be round three between Edgar and Athens with everything on the line after both teams won their regional semi-final games.

Check out the highlights from their games above and the entire list of scores from Friday below. 

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES

Neenah 81 Wisconsin Rapids 36

SPASH 58 Oshkosh West 46

Marshfield 65 Holmen 41

Wausau West 73 Appleton East 70

New London 62 Rhinelander 49

Mosinee 60 Shawano 59

Lakeland 89 Wausau East 38

Elk Mound 71 Stanley-Boyd 37

Xavier 62 Amherst 31

Freedom 66 Northland Pines 16

Phillips 71 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30

Neillsville 49 Mondovi 33

Osseo-Fairchild 88 Abbotsford 63

Crandon 44 Algoma 31

Witt-Birn 53 Stratford 26

Auburndale 56 Marathon 37

Hurley 71 Winter 38

McDonell Catholic 65 Owen-Withee 34

Niagara 44 Three Lakes 32

Wabeno/Laona 70 Wausaukee 47

Edgar 66 Newman 38

Athens 50 Columbus Catholic 31

Iola-Scandinavia 57 Almond-Bancroft 50

Assumption 60 Pacelli 39

REGIONAL FINAL MATCHUPS

Neenah vs SPASH

Hortonville vs Marshfield

Superior vs Wausau West

New London vs Mosinee 

Lakeland vs Merrill or Antigo

Phillips vs Ladysmith

Neillsville vs Osseo-Fairchild

Crandon vs Mishicot

Westfield vs Witt-Birn

Saint Mary Catholic vs Auburndale

Hurley vs Siren

Wabeno/Laona vs Niagara

Edgar vs Athens

Assumption vs Iola-Scandinavia

Have any story ideas? You can send them to astewart@waow.com

