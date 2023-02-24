Friday Night Regional Scores: Edgar and Athens setup a regional final Marawood showdown after big wins

It will be round three between Edgar and Athens with everything on the line after both teams won their regional semi-final games.
Check out the highlights from their games above and the entire list of scores from Friday below.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES
Neenah 81 Wisconsin Rapids 36
SPASH 58 Oshkosh West 46
Marshfield 65 Holmen 41
Wausau West 73 Appleton East 70
New London 62 Rhinelander 49
Mosinee 60 Shawano 59
Lakeland 89 Wausau East 38
Elk Mound 71 Stanley-Boyd 37
Xavier 62 Amherst 31
Freedom 66 Northland Pines 16
Phillips 71 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30
Neillsville 49 Mondovi 33
Osseo-Fairchild 88 Abbotsford 63
Crandon 44 Algoma 31
Witt-Birn 53 Stratford 26
Auburndale 56 Marathon 37
Hurley 71 Winter 38
McDonell Catholic 65 Owen-Withee 34
Niagara 44 Three Lakes 32
Wabeno/Laona 70 Wausaukee 47
Edgar 66 Newman 38
Athens 50 Columbus Catholic 31
Iola-Scandinavia 57 Almond-Bancroft 50
Assumption 60 Pacelli 39
REGIONAL FINAL MATCHUPS
Neenah vs SPASH
Hortonville vs Marshfield
Superior vs Wausau West
New London vs Mosinee
Lakeland vs Merrill or Antigo
Phillips vs Ladysmith
Neillsville vs Osseo-Fairchild
Crandon vs Mishicot
Westfield vs Witt-Birn
Saint Mary Catholic vs Auburndale
Hurley vs Siren
Wabeno/Laona vs Niagara
Edgar vs Athens
Assumption vs Iola-Scandinavia