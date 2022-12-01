'God bless all you guys': Baltimore Blast sign boy battling cancer to play in Saturday's game

Weather Alert

...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED TONIGHT... A cold front will produce scattered snow and rain showers this evening. A small accumulation of snow is possible, especially across central and north central Wisconsin. Some roads and sidewalks could become slippery by late evening. Gusty west winds will follow the front, and continue through Saturday morning. Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph could make driving large vehicles difficult on north south roads.