 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED TONIGHT...

A cold front will produce scattered snow and rain showers this
evening. A small accumulation of snow is possible, especially
across central and north central Wisconsin. Some roads and
sidewalks could become slippery by late evening.

Gusty west winds will follow the front, and continue through
Saturday morning. Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph could make driving
large vehicles difficult on north south roads.

'God bless all you guys': Baltimore Blast sign boy battling cancer to play in Saturday's game

  • Updated
  • 0
'God bless all you guys': Baltimore Blast sign boy battling cancer to play in Saturday's game

The Baltimore Blast made history, signing a 10-year-old boy to its roster. Baltimore's indoor soccer team is making the wishes and dreams of Josh Diaz come true as he battles cancer.

 WBAL

Click here for updates on this story

ROSEDALE, Maryland (WBAL) -- The Baltimore Blast made history, signing a 10-year-old boy to its roster.

Baltimore's indoor soccer team is making the wishes and dreams of Josh Diaz come true as he battles cancer.

A few years ago, Josh was just like any other talented soccer player in the region, putting in the work for himself and his team.

In 2020, he was diagnosed with an aggressive bone cancer that he kicked in October 2021 only to have it return in February. He ultimately lost a leg in an effort to stop the spread.

While undergoing chemotherapy, Josh remained on his team as a coach. The team mom reached out to the Blast to share Josh's story. The team offered Josh a job, signing him to a one-day contract.

Josh will start Saturday night when the Blast take on Utica. And, he will score a goal -- that will count.

"It's very special to me," Josh said. "It's definitely going to be awesome because I never thought I was going to play really on that field."

He has been practicing with the team for the past couple of weeks, making some very close friendships. The Blast's head coach, David Bascome, told 11 News it has been a two-way street of motivation between Josh and the players.

"It has been a huge connection for us," Bascome said. "It really puts things into perspective that we must appreciate waking up."

Josh's father, Orlando Diaz, is overcome with emotion, appreciative for his son's opportunity and putting his faith in a higher power.

"I have no words to say. I'm proud of my son and my other kids," Orlando Diaz said. "It's hard, but we have to believe in God. It's God's words whether he's going to stay or not."

"God bless all you guys," Josh said.

Josh's family started fundraising efforts to help with increasing medical bills.

Tags

Recommended for you