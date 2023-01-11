GOING HOME: Bills post on social media Damar Hamlin is being discharged from Buffalo hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WAOW) — Damar Hamlin is going home nine days after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field in Cincinatti.
An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023
The Buffalo Bills sent out a social media post Wednesday stating: "Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular INstitute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo NY."
The post went on to say: "Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."
The post also stated after the evaluations the team of physicians are "confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills."
Hamlin was sedated and on a ventilator for days after his cardiac arrest. On Friday morning, the breathing tube was removed, and Hamlin began walking with some help by that afternoon, his doctors said Monday, CNN reported.
The safety's condition was upgraded Monday because his organ systems were stable and he no longer needed intensive nursing or respiratory therapy, doctors said.
Yesterday it was reported by CNN, A week after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin appears to be healthy enough to be released from a Buffalo hospital within 24 to 48 hours, Michael Hughes, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Kaleida Health, told CNN on Tuesday.