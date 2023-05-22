Green Bay selected to host 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY - NFL Draft fans will be flocking to Titletown in 2025.
On Monday afternoon the NFL announced Green Bay was selected as the host of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Draft will take place inside and around Lambeau Field and Titletown, according to a press release from the Packers.
"The Draft has become a prominent offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin."
The mo0st prominent NFL offseason event should bring hoards of fans to Green Bay positively affecting tourism in the state.
While details of the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized, the main portion of the event is expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus, with a variety of venues to be utilized within close proximity to the stadium campus.