AOW: Assumption football defying assumptions with conference title

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Assumption Royals football team is in the middle of its finest season in decades.
At 7-1 overall and ranked 7th in Division 7, the story of this group goes back to 2019.
"We started out freshman year, we were 0-9," senior quarterback Jack Klatt said. "After that year came, we were 4-6, we made the playoffs, and we made the playoffs last year," he added.
That gradual build has resulted in this current season, and the program winning the Central Wisconsin Conference-Small, their first conference championship since 1975.
"John Swendrowski was the head coach [in 1975] and one of my assistant coaches, Drew Swendrowski, is his son," current head coach Jeff Sullivan said.
A gallon of gasoline was also $0.57 in 1975, Willie Nelson and Paul Simon had top-performing albums, and the Green Bay Packers were primarily quarterbacked by John Hadl.
For some on the Royals, their accomplishments to this point have been especially meaningful.
"A lot of people, like my family, for example, they've grown up, they went to Assumption, they've kind of been with the football team and all that and they are super happy for us, and they just love it," Klatt said.
Sullivan adds that it could not be done without winning attitudes.
"They're hardworking guys. They're smart guys, they believe in the system, and they love football," he said.
Those winning attitudes come from a sense of Royal pride, which for Klatt, means a lot to him.
"It all starts with our team saying, and that's 'Legacy Starts Here.' What do I want my legacy to be?"
There is still some time left to determine those details.
Assumption takes on Rosholt at 7 p.m. Thursday night in their regular season finale.