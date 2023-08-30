AOW: Edgar's leading rusher inspired by family, motivated by values

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) — Some players just have a nose for the end zone, and for Edgar's Karter Butt, it's become one of his main identities on the football field.
He enters Week 3 of his senior season coming off a career-best five rushing touchdowns, as Edgar thumped rival Stratford 40-6 in Week 2 on the road.
"I'm glad I was a big part of that success," Butt said.
However, his success extends much further back, now having scored 41 rushing touchdowns since becoming a full-time ball carrier as a sophomore in 2021.
His first score came the year prior, in a 2020 game against Athens, and he says he still cherishes that opportunity.
"It's surreal because growing up, you just kind of dream of stuff like that, scoring your first touchdown. It was the first game of my freshman year. That's something people don't forget," Butt said.
While scoring is a lot of what makes football the sport it is, there is also a heavy emphasis on attitude and relationships, which are aspects of the game coaches say Karter understands.
"We want guys that are consistent, or that are persistent, that play the same all the time, are pretty level-headed, because now we know what we can expect from them week to week, day to day," Edgar coach Jerry Sinz said. "Karter, he's pretty consistent, he's pretty level-headed."
For Karter, there's a huge difference between being locked into the game and using emotions for good.
"You don't always have to be that mean, tough guy. I mean, it's nice to have those guys, but not everyone can be that guy, otherwise that aura sticks with the team, and then negative talk happens. Being a positive leader, you rub off on the team nicely that way," he said.
This year, the family aspect is also prevalent within the Wildcats, as Karter gets to share the field with his younger brother Maverick, just as Karter burst onto the scene in 2021, starting in the same backfield as his older brother Mattison, who played quarterback.
"It was definitely fun playing with [Maverick], haven't yet until this year, you know, with the two-year gap," he said.
"We never got to play in middle school or JV or anything like that, but it's kind of like playing with [Mattison], it was fun having that connection out there. All you've got to do is step on the field and you kind of have a one-up on everyone else because you've been growing up with each other for 15-16 years," he added.
As Edgar strives toward its goals, expect to continue to see Karter right in the thick of the action on both sides of the ball.
Sinz, when asked how the team would do if he had a full team of Karter Butts, responded, "We'd certainly be undefeated, no doubt about that," crediting his athleticism and versatility.
Edgar continues its season Friday night at Pacelli.