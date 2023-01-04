AOW: Janke surpasses 1,000 points, set on accomplishing more

ATHENS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Athens senior forward Aiden Janke is now one of the newest members of the distinguished 1,000-point club, after surpassing the mark Tuesday night in Abbotsford.
Though it didn't happen in a home game, Janke says he's thankful to have done through lots of support.
"It means a lot, definitely; been working on it since my freshman year, and can finally stop worrying about it and actually try to play basketball, I guess," he said.
Janke has been a steady member of Athens' rotation since his freshman year and has been averaging double figures in scoring since his sophomore year, but has now taken over the role as top scorer this season.
"Not only do my coaches trust me, but also my teammates trust me and that's really huge for me, not only as a player but as a leader of the team," he said.
Rebounding and defense have also been a priority for Janke on the court this season, averaging more than 10 rebounds per game once again, after averaging 10.2 per game in 2021-22, while also continuing to block shots with regularity.
Athens has started the 2022-23 season 8-2, and with bigger goals on Janke's mind, he says it will require a lot of him and his teammates to get it done.
"I just need to come in here and work hard, like we have been and really push my teammates more. I feel like they push me a very good amount and make me work a lot harder to get better and to keep going and try to win more games as a whole," Janke said.
"We just work really hard in practice and come motivated every day and try to motivate the younger guys and keep that culture going," he added.
Athens had reached the sectional final in 2022, but fell to Hurley 41-38.
The Blue Jays will play at home next Tuesday against Chequamegon.