AOW: Obremski leading through the air and by example

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- As Mosinee's football team entered the 2022 season, one need that had to be addressed was how the quarterback position would perform following Trevor Garski's 2021 campaign.
Through the first seven games of the 2022 season, head coach Kyle Stoffel says junior Gavin Obremski has filled that role well.
"I knew he was a good athlete, I knew he had a good arm, and we had to turn him into a quarterback, and I've been very happy with the progress he's made," Stoffel said.
"He's picked up a new offense this year. He's not only thrown the ball quite well, but he's also running the ball really well for us," he added.
Obremski, as of this week, is tied for fourth in the state in passing touchdowns with 22, and is ninth in passing yards at 1,540.
Mosinee has also scored more than 38 points in every game since a 20-20 tie against Stratford in Week 1, largely due in part to Obremski's development.
"I am known for my arm, I play baseball and other sports, so I think coming into the season I had high hopes for throwing the ball a lot and it's definitely paid off," Obremski said.
The first game in that stretch was a 48-38 loss to Racine St. Catherine's, where Obremski threw three interceptions.
Since then, he says ball security has been top of mind.
"I've definitely worked on using my legs more and not throwing the ball when people are covered," Obremski said.
He also says much of what he's shown on the field is year is due in part to learning from Garski, who threw 34 touchdown passes in 2021.
"Working behind Trevor Garski was fun last year. He was a great quarterback, and I think he taught me a lot of the skills I know today, just working with him definitely helped me out a lot," Obremski said.
Mosinee is now set to face Medford at home Friday, who is also undefeated in the Great Northern Conference, and the winner will clinch at least a share of the regular season conference championship.
Obremski says he needs to let the game come to him and find his receivers to have success, which is echoed by his coaches.
"I really need him to just take care of the ball for us, doing what he's been doing. Make the right reads, make the right throws, and take care of the ball and we'll be fine," Stoffel said.
Following the game against Medford, Mosinee will play Merrill to finish the regular season.