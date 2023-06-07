AoW: Stratford softball harnesses 'negativity' with first state trip in program history

STRATFORD, Wis. (WAOW) — The Stratford Tigers softball team find themselves in uncharted waters heading into the 2023 WIAA State softball Tournament.
That's because, they've never been there before.
"The heart that they have shown, I would take anybody match for match when it comes to heart and these girls have demonstrated that game in and game out," head coach Mandy Pankratz said.
That heart was put on full display throughout the season as the path to the program's first state appearance has not been an easy one.
The senior-laden Tigers had to struggle through a canceled season in 2020, a 5-win season in 2021 and a 9-win season in 2022.
With that limited success over the last two years, many outside the program felt this season would be more of the same.
"People thought that we weren't gonna be as good as we are," said senior Tessa Miller. "I think it was really challenging just hearing negativity from other people, but we used that to our advantage and it helped us be a better team as a whole."
Using that motivation, Stratford would finish the season with an 18-9 record and third place finish in the Marawood Conference-South Division. Without a conference crown, some may have written the Tigers off from making a run, but once again they proved the doubters wrong.
Stratford tore through its postseason competition to a regional title, sectional title and a place in the history books.
However, they won't be letting the excitement of a potential state championship cloud their mindset as there is still work to be done.
"The girls are very excited," said Pankratz. "But I think they also have the mentality that we can go there and do well."
"We are confident," senior Sonia Peterson said. "We know our abilities and we know our opponent, and we are ready to take them on."
3-seed Stratford will 2-seed Waterloo in the opening round of the Division 4 WIAA state tournament on Thursday with first pitch slated for 4:30 p.m.