AOW: Witt-Birn's Gauderman excelling as ball carrier, tackler

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WAOW) -- In 2021, Wittenberg-Birnamwood's David Gauderman was in a large group of ball carriers on their football team, serving as a key part to what made their rushing attack whole.
He also established himself as a leader, getting the chance to lead the team onto the field in their game against Aquinas in the Division 5 semifinals, which the Chargers lost.
"It's kind of a good feeling inside, you know, you want to lead the team out of the end zone," Gauderman recalled.
This year, he's leading his team into the end zone.
Just two games in against Antigo and Iola-Scandinavia, Gauderman has put up video game-like numbers running the ball, amassing 315 yards and six touchdowns on just 19 carries.
"I think I can handle it. Yeah, I'm ready to pound the rock a little more," he said, when asked if he's ready for a larger workload.
Gauderman has also put up 19 tackles and a sack in that timeframe on defense, and he hasn't been out there for a full four-quarter game yet.
"I think that just speaks to his love and knowledge of the game," said head coach Jason Rieck. "On defense, he's kind of the focal point of the defense. He's got to be the leader out there and control and move guys around, and going back to the offense, people are going to key on him. He's a big guy, he runs hard," he added.
Gauderman also admitted even he wouldn't want to tackle himself just yet.
The offensive production he's put up may not be nearly as much without great offensive line play.
"They've been doing a really good job this year. I haven't been getting touched at the line of scrimmage this year at all, you know," Gauderman said.
As the season goes on, the coaches will keep leaning on him, and hope more wins come with it.
"I think the more success the team has, the more success he's going to have as well," Rieck said.
The Chargers play their next game Friday against Spencer/Columbus.