Athlete of the Week: Alexandra Hofrichter

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - Alexandra Hofrichter has taken an untraditional route to the top, starting wrestling for the first time in 8th grade.
"I feel like I picked it up pretty quickly, because wrestling has been in my family for a really long time," said Hofrichter.
And she was a natural. She is the top-ranked female wrestler at 152 for the fourth straight year.
"It does feel good to be able to say I'm the preson everyone wants to beat now, because that was always my goal when I started - to go against the best of the best and see how I would do," Hofrichter said. "Now I'm that person for a lot of girls."
Antigo wrestling coach Jason Hohensee added: "I believe one girl has made it to the second period with her this year and that would be it. "There isn't a girl in Wisconsin that has lasted an entire match with her in two years now."
That dominance has her well on her way to claiming back-to-back state championships, but her goals are bigger.
She's currently ranked 14th overall in the country, and will look to climb even higher at the National Tournament come July.
"I would like to take first at Nationals, I've never gotten first, I've gotten 4th, 7th, 8th, and 5th, but never first. I'd like to do that," she said.
But while she's working to close her high school chapter on top, she's also paving the way for her younger sister Olivia, a freshman - to carry on the legacy for the Red Robins.
"I've never really had a a female wrestling partner, and she gets to be that with me. Being that we're sisters, we end up getting in a few fights, but from the start to now, I've only ever wrestled guys for practice, so sometimes it still catches me that I have a girl to wrestle with. It feels good," Hofrichter said.
She'll look to bring home her second straight (girls wrestling has only been sanctioned for two years) state title at the meet next week and has dominated the state for four years.