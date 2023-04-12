Athlete of the Week: Brett Simonsen

(WAOW) — Brett Simonsen, a sophomore for Wisconsin Rapids has been doing it all on the diamond this season.
“I’ve played baseball my whole life, I’ve always loved baseball,” Simonsen said.
Simonsen is delivering no matter what position he's playing, whether it's pitching, shortstop or at the plate.
Simonsen is a utility player for Rapids, leading them to an undefeated 5-0 record this season, pitching and playing all over the diamond.
“I think what sticks out for him - two things," said Bob Gawlitta, Rapids baseball coach. "One, he remains calm under any circumstance, and two he has some baseball instincts - some things you just can't teach - and he’s got it."
In his one game on the mound this year, he only gave up one run, while striking out 12 batters. At the plate - he's has seven hits in 12 at-bats to tally eight RBIs, three triples and a home run. He's also stolen five bases.
“That felt good, the homerun. I didn’t think it was going out and everyone was out here supporting, it felt good," Simonsen said. "I Just keep the ball in play."
The young standout says the expectations are high for the senior-led Red Raiders, but he's a key piece to the puzzle.
“I expect a lot, I hope we can make it far into the playoffs this year," Simonsen said. "I think we have a good shot to do that, especially with how good we’re starting.“
“It allows us as a team to follow that momentum, we have several kids that have started off pretty well, and to have Brett that hot that early, it calms the whole team down knowing we got circumstances, we have guys that can drive guys in," said Coach Gawlitta. "We do our part, he does his part and hopefully we come out on top more times than not."