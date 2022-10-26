Athlete of the Week: Britt Fitzgerald, Mosinee Cross Country

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - Mosinee's Britt Fitzgerald is only a sophomore, but she is headed to her second State Cross Country Meet.
For her accomplishments Fitzgerald is this week's Athlete of the Week.
Fitzgerald is looking to improve upon her 63rd place finish at state her freshman year. The state meet will take place in Wisconsin Rapids this Saturday.
Fitzgerald earned every bit of this honor taking first place at the sectional meet with a time of 20:00, 10 seconds ahead of the second place finisher and over 40 seconds faster than third.
She's consistently been placing in the top-5 of most meets this year, but even with the domination, the support of her teammates has pushed her to go above and beyond this year.
"After we warm up, we get in a team huddle so anyone that's there to watch, you'll get in the team huddle with me and just talk about positives to help get through the race," said Fitzgerald.
Even with being a two-time state qualifier, she's excited to show the work she's put in.
"This is my second time at state and I'm very excited," said Fitzgerald.