ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Edgar's Reagan Borchardt 'relentless' attitude leads Wildcats

Weather Alert

...THE BULK OF THE SNOW FROM THE STORM HAS FALLEN, BUT LIGHT SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS AFTERNOON... A powerful storm system continued to affect Wisconsin this morning. At 910 am, the primary heavy snow band with the system was over Upper Michigan and far northern Wisconsin. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour occurred overnight and early this morning as the band shifted north across the area. Lighter snow continued across northern Wisconsin in the wake of the main snow band. Light precipitation was also falling across central and east-central Wisconsin, in the form of a mix of light snow and drizzle and freezing drizzle. Little change in the precipitation pattern is anticipated for the rest of the morning. The heaviest snow will continue along the Upper Michigan border and far northern Door county, but it will not be as heavy or persistent as it was earlier this morning. The wintry mix will continue to edge farther north. Travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous across far northern Wisconsin where the most persistent remaining snows will occur. Travel conditions across the rest of the area are likely to gradually improve as highway crews continue to treat the roads and only light precipitation persists. Anyone traveling this morning is urged to allow extra time to reach their destination, and drive with extra caution.