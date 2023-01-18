ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Edgar's Reagan Borchardt 'relentless' attitude leads Wildcats

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) - After an impressive junior season Reagan Borchardt entered her senior campaign for the Edgar Wildcats expected to be a leader - and so far she's more than lived up to those expectations.
"She's just a relentless defender, rebounder and scorer," said Tom McCarty, Head Coach of the Edgar girls basketball team. "The impact she has is really immeasurable in terms of a leadership standpoint in the huddle, and the impact on the floor."
The Edgar girls basketball team has reached three consecutive sectional finals and with Borchardt continuing to improve - they're looking to get over the hump.
"Us five seniors, we've been playing together since we were little. I think that's really helped our bond and become family," said Borchardt.
Borchardt a standout multiple sport athlete for the Wildcats is averaging 17.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, helping Edgar to an 11-5 record.
"Every game matters, like you said our Marawood conference probably one of the toughest conferences in the state," added Borchardt. "Every games a battle and we just have to work hard each day in practice to achieve what we want to achieve."
While team goals are on the front of her mind, she's closing in on some pretty impressive milestones herself.
Those milestones include both the prestigious 1,000-point mark, and the 750 rebound club.
"She's somebody that every team is game planning against every single night, that's on the focal point of what their trying to do, and she's handled it with grace and done a great job," shared Coach McCarty,.
For Borchardt and the Wildcats the goal remains the same - ending the season with a gold ball, but to get there the Wildcats know it won't be easy.
"Definitely hard work and dedication," said Borchardt. "Showing up every day at practice, willing to give my all."