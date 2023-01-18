ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Edgar's Reagan Borchardt 'relentless' attitude leads Wildcats

 Skip to main content
...THE BULK OF THE SNOW FROM THE STORM HAS FALLEN, BUT LIGHT SNOW
AND A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS AFTERNOON...

A powerful storm system continued to affect Wisconsin this
morning. At 910 am, the primary heavy snow band with the system
was over Upper Michigan and far northern Wisconsin. Snowfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour occurred overnight and early this
morning as the band shifted north across the area. Lighter snow
continued across northern Wisconsin in the wake of the main snow
band. Light precipitation was also falling across central and
east-central Wisconsin, in the form of a mix of light snow and
drizzle and freezing drizzle.

Little change in the precipitation pattern is anticipated for the
rest of the morning. The heaviest snow will continue along the
Upper Michigan border and far northern Door county, but it will
not be as heavy or persistent as it was earlier this morning. The
wintry mix will continue to edge farther north.

Travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous across far
northern Wisconsin where the most persistent remaining snows will
occur. Travel conditions across the rest of the area are likely
to gradually improve as highway crews continue to treat the roads
and only light precipitation persists. Anyone traveling this
morning is urged to allow extra time to reach their destination,
and drive with extra caution.

Weather Alert

...SNOW DIMINISHING FROM SOUTH TO NORTH TODAY...

.A Low pressure system centered over northwest Illinois this morning
will track to central Lower Michigan by mid-afternoon. The primary
snow band with the storm was over northern Wisconsin at 800 am, and
will shift into Upper Michigan during the mid to late morning.
Lighter snow as well as some drizzle and freezing drizzle will
continue in the wake of the main snow band.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. An additional 1 to 3 inches of
accumulation expected, with the highest totals near the Upper
Michigan border and over far northern Door county.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Edgar's Reagan Borchardt 'relentless' attitude leads Wildcats

  • Updated
  • 0
AoW: Borchardt
Athlete of the Week - Reagan Borchardt

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) - After an impressive junior season Reagan Borchardt entered her senior campaign for the Edgar Wildcats expected to be a leader - and so far she's more than lived up to those expectations.

"She's just a relentless defender, rebounder and scorer," said Tom McCarty, Head Coach of the Edgar girls basketball team. "The impact she has is really immeasurable in terms of a leadership standpoint in the huddle, and the impact on the floor."

The Edgar girls basketball team has reached three consecutive sectional finals and with Borchardt continuing to improve - they're looking to get over the hump.

"Us five seniors, we've been playing together since we were little. I think that's really helped our bond and become family," said Borchardt.

Borchardt a standout multiple sport athlete for the Wildcats is averaging 17.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, helping Edgar to an 11-5 record.

"Every game matters, like you said our Marawood conference probably one of the toughest conferences in the state," added Borchardt. "Every games a battle and we just have to work hard each day in practice to achieve what we want to achieve."

While team goals are on the front of her mind, she's closing in on some pretty impressive milestones herself.

Those milestones include both the prestigious 1,000-point mark, and the 750 rebound club.

"She's somebody that every team is game planning against every single night, that's on the focal point of what their trying to do, and she's handled it with grace and done a great job," shared Coach McCarty,.

For Borchardt and the Wildcats the goal remains the same - ending the season with a gold ball, but to get there the Wildcats know it won't be easy.

"Definitely hard work and dedication," said Borchardt. "Showing up every day at practice, willing to give my all."

