Athlete of the Week: Ellie Jensen

(WAOW) - Being a champion is proving to yourself that you can do something that seems impossible, and that's what Marshfield senior Ellie Jensen has overcome.
Ellie Jensen is headed to the state gymnastics meet this weekend.
However before she even takes to the bars, floor or beam... she's already shown the heart of a champion.
Just two weeks ago the Tigers captain sprained her ankle and tore a ligament in her foot, an injury that easily could have ended her season.
However through rigorous rehab and physical therapy she returned to action for the sectional meet, placing as runner up on the bars and earning herself a spot at state.
Whether or not she leaves with a medal, she's already conquered the most difficult challenge.
"There's a lot of really good gymnasts at state, so I think just to make it there is just an honor in itself and so even if I don't do my best at state I'm just going to be glad that I made it there," said Jensen. "I did whatever I had to to make it there. Whether it's first or last, I'm going to be like - 'you know, I made it, that's ok'."
As Jensen enters the final high school meet of her career, for her where she places on the podium is far less important than the legacy she leaves for her tiger teammates.
Especially after this last act of perseverance and determination.
"Coming back from my ankle getting hurt really just makes people understand that you can do it, even if you're having tough days when you're not having your best day you can do it, you just got to focus and breath and I don't know I feel like showing how you can bounce back is really going to help these girls in the future," said Jensen.