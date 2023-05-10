Athlete of the week: Gavin Obremski

(WAOW) - Catcher is often referred to as the field general on the baseball field, and Mosinee's sparkplug behind the plate, Gavin Obremski, leads his group by example.
"Always guaranteed what's gonna happen behind the plate with him," said Mosinee head coach Andy Olson. "It's a phenomenal thing to have, especially as a junior, a two-year starter, a phenomenal catcher."
Leading comes naturally to the 6'2, 205 pounder - whether that's on the gridiron playing quarterback in the fall, or behind home plate in the spring.
"Just my mentality," Obremski said. "Even when you're struggling you got to be up every time, because your teammates can be doing good, you've got to just keep cheering them on."
Something else that transfers across both sports - his cannon arm.
"I ultimately have a pretty good arm, taking care of it all the time," said Obremski.
But for Gavin, the hard work isn't just about his arm.
He's well-rounded, especially in baseball, as he leads the team with 45 at-bats through 13 games, and has tallied 14 RBIs and 3 home runs.
"He's a hard-nosed, hard-working kid, great attitude," Olson said. "He puts everything out there for everybody on the team, and just has a great ability all-around."
No matter what ball he's throwing, the goal is always the same.
"Make sure I'm good for every sport I play," Obremski said.