Athlete of the Week: Leo Losch

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — Scoring goals is something Rhinelander senior captain Leo Losch has been doing since he put on his first pair of skates.
“As far as I can remember, from 3 or 4 years old, once I could get a pair of skates on," said Losch.
And ever since he laced them up he hasn't looked back, growing into a sharpshooter for the Hodags.
"He's been a four-year varsity player, really the heart and soul of the locker room," said MJ Laggis, head coach of the Hodags. "He's one of those kids, he's a 4.0 student, adds a ton of energy to the rink, and one of those kids you hate to see them graduate, but you're proud of him and where he's going."
After earning his crown as the leading goal scorer in a stacked Great Northern Conference last year, Losch finds himself back in the top-10 for his senior campaign, nearing 20 goals this season - thanks to the help he has around him.
“I'm now playing on a line with a Gavin Denis and Zach Edyvean, those two play really good with me. "They're both really good at grinding in the corners and it's been exciting playing with them," said Losch.
Despite the talent on the ice for Rhinelander this season they came up short in a close conference race for the GNC title.
However, they're confident they can get their revenge when it matters most.
"I feel - with us at this point in being so close to the other teams, it just comes down to a mental aspect, you know, who can keep focus whether you go up a goal or down a goal , that's been our motto the whole year," stated Losch.
And his focus as they enter the postseason as the 3-seed in Division 2 is ending his final year in the green and white hoisting a trophy for the Hodags.
"I just hope to finish this season out on a good note," said Losch. "Whatever that looks like, I wanna go out with a bang and hopefully we can end in Madison."