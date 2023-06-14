 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Athlete of the Week: Maddie Much helps I-S capture first state softball title

  • Updated
  • 0
Athlete of the Week: Maddie Much

IOLA, Wis. (WAOW) — A state championship is only a dream for many high school athletes, but Maddie Much of Iola-Scandinavia has made it a reality.

However, looking back on the win, Much still feels like she's in a dream.

"It still doesn't feel real," Much said. "I still think about state and I'm like '"we just did that."' I still can't believe it, my team pulled through when we needed it most and we brought home the trophy."

After pitching a complete game and setting a state championship game record with five hits in five at-bats, Much has managed to remain humble.

"I didn't really expect myself to be a record breaker at a state level, II guess, so, it was a little shocking to me," she said. "Because that wasn't my plan at all, but I just wanted to go up there, pitch for my team, do the best I could, and see if we could bring a championship home."

But it was not just the current members of the team that were motivation for Much.

She dedicated this win to her sister, who was on the team last year in their state run that ultimately came up short.

"I played for my sister because we went to state last year and we fell short of the state championship, but I did it for her because I knew that she missed that opportunity and I wanted it for her," Much said. "Even though she wasn't playing, I still wanted her to feel like she had a part in it."

Much had an incredible season, capping it off with an all-time performance to seal it.

Much has now stamped her legacy in the history books, bringing the T-Birds their first ever state championship.

Tags

Recommended for you