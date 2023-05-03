Athlete of the Week: Nate Langbehn

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) — D.C. Everest's Nate Langbehn is an intimidating presence on the mound.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior has already committed to play baseball at Wichita State after graduation and when you look at the numbers, it's no shocker as to why they wanted him.
Through the end of last week, Langbehn had struck out 38 batters across 20 1/3 innings of work. During that same time, he allowed just three runs with a sparkling 0.34 ERA.
Langbehn has succeeded so far despite the pressure put on pitchers in high school. For Langbehn, though, that's where he wants to be. He wouldn't want to be anywhere else on the diamond.
"i love it, especially with the mental side of it, because you have to be very mentally strong to be a pitcher because when stuff goes down hill, it's easy to kind of let it be a snowball effect and it turns into a disaster," Langbehn said.
"Being in control out there and having all eyes on me. It puts a lot of pressure because you have to perform outing after outing, but that's what i want. I want the ball to be in my hand and I want to help this team achieve our goals."
However, when it comes to reaching his goals, whether it's on the field, the stat sheet or continuing his career in college, Langbehn went out of his way to let it be known he couldn't achieve any of it without a very specific and special thing.
"just my parents, my parents are the biggest contributors to help get me to where I am today," Langbehn said. "They are the ones that devote a lot of time and money into me because they believe in me and my future. They travel with me all summer and ultimately they are the ones that are my motivators, so I give a huge thanks to them."
"i can credit a lot of it to my dad, he's a big baseball player and he got me started in it," he added. "I've been playing since I was 3 or 4 years old and it's in my blood."