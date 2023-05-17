Athlete of the Week: Teegan Streit

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) - Whether it's the classroom, on the field, or on the track - since he was young Teegan Streit has been a leader.
"We always did an elementary school track meet when I was younger, and I hurdled in it, it was fun for me, and I kind of got the form down and that's when I took off," Streit said.
And take off he has...
The Edgar High School junior swept the Marawood Conference meet, taking home first in the triple jump, 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles.
He also took 5th in long jump and claimed the Marawood Conference Track & Field MVP award.
“At conference I pretty much told myself, that I had to win," Streit said. "I was trying to get as many points as I could for the team, and my mindset was to win every event.”
“You know he really enjoys the sport, which is kind of an infectious thing," said Greg Streit, Teegan's dad and Edgar track and field head coach. "He's a leader by example, we can count on him at practice, and at the meets we can count on him to do his thing."
But his leadership isn't limited to athletics. He is also a 4.0 scholar in the classroom and is always challenging his teammates.
"You have got to put academics first all the time. I got a bunch of guys around me in my class too that all have good grades, too, so were always competing with each other, too, to see who can do better on a test," shared Teegan.
However with the school year nearing an end, his biggest test remaining is to make it to La Crosse and claim gold at the state tournament.
That journey that begins Monday at the regional meet.
"I'm just trying to stay fresh for the meets, fine-tuning everything that can be fixed, so I can get better in all the events that I do," Streit said.