Athlete of the Week: Tristan Wicklund follows in sisters' footsteps

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - Sometimes it takes more than just a player's talent and what they do on the floor or field to make a team successful.
Mosinee setter Tristan Wicklund has truly filled every role with the Mosinee volleyball program but is looking for more.
"Ever since I was in like fifth or sixth grade, I was a manager for them and I loved it. It was the main part of what I looked forward to every year,"Wicklund said.
From manager to team captain, Wicklund was born into a volleyball family.
She grew up with her sisters Paige and Emily who also served as managers for Mosinee, and now it's Tristan's turn to lead a Mosinee program that's been building over the years.
As the last Wicklund sister, she paid close attention through her years as manager. Picking up tricks from all the top players and her now coach, Justin Jacobs.
"Looking up to my sisters was one of the main things. My sister Paige and Emily, I always looked up to them, wanted to be like them when I was younger," said Wicklund. "I think that was my main goal is try to be like them one day."
Being a part of this program for nearly half of her life has allowed Wicklund to step into a leadership role, set the expectations, and now the team's focus is set on the ultimate prize.
"I like taking new kids under my wing just to show them the ropes around as if when I was younger," Wicklund said. "I always looked up to the bigger kids, and I looked up to them as my big sisters. When anyone on the court makes a mistake, I can't let them get down on themselves. When I make a mistake, I have to shake it off."
Coach Jacobs has been side-by-side with Tristan since she first became manager.
He's seen her player development just as much as anyone through the years, and he sees that she bought into the approach of helping the next girl in line.
"It's so important as a coach to have a floor leader that knows things, that knows exactly what I want, but at the same time, they can come to me with what they're seeing that I can trust to know they've been through it," said Jacobs. "This is her third position in three years, and she's still excelling because she understands so much of the game."
Mosinee is now looking to avenge its regional finals loss in 2022 with Tristan hoping to cement the Wicklund legacy, dusting off the shelves, and filling their trophy case.