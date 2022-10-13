BREAKING: Amherst football must forfeit all wins, ineligible for playoffs

AMHERST, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Amherst football team has been declared ineligible for the playoffs and must forfeit all of its victories, according to a press release from Tomorrow River School District (TRSD) on Thursday.
The reason for the ruling from the WIAA was unanimous (9-0 vote) and based on an Amherst football player previously exhausted his athletic eligibility because he participated in football at a different school district in 2018, according to a press release from Tomorrow River School District.
TRSD officials argued that this eligibility issue was not known to the school and could not have been discovered by the school nor its Athletic Director Shawn Groshek via WIAA procedures in place at the time.
“We are extremely disappointed by this unreasonable ruling from the WIAA,” said District Administrator Mike Richie. “The facts in this case make it clear that none of the WIAA processes in place at the time would have
allowed us to discover this situation. As a result, the WIAA is unfairly harming our district, our student-athletes and our entire community. We did everything in our power to attempt to get this unfair decision reversed.”
This is a developing story and will be updated