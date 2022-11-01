Cross Country: Mlodik makes Evergreen history with blazing run to state championship

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- After taking the conference title all three years of high school, junior Sara Mlodik felt this year was her opportunity to take it to the next level. Even she has outperformed her own expectations, taking the Division 1 title Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
"My goal this year was to get top-10 at state and I just blew it out of the water," Mlodik said.
Talking to her moments after crossing the finish line, reality hadn't set in. Now two days later, her accomplishment feels almost-real.
"It kind of always feels a little surreal. It always feels like there's someone to look up to, so when you are that person, it's always kind of who next," Mlodik continued.
It was her in-the-moment attitude that took her to the top. One of her teachers Tuesday, saying she has that 'extra edge' that makes good runners great.
"I see it as three opportunities, like mile one, two and three, and if you stay strong mile two and give it all you've got mile three you can just do it all so strategic and it will all work out well," Mlodik continued.
Clocking an 18-minute, 6 second total time, it not only won her the individual state title, but also placed her in the record books. Mlodik's 18:06 run is the ninth-fastest girls' time in the 110 years or competition.
"It's one to beat the competition, but it's another to beat the competition the last year, so that's a pretty fun statistic that'll stick with me," Mlodik said.
And while she'll soak in this moment a little while longer, soon enough she'll start working towards 2023.
"One will for sure be to get top-3 and I feel like that's attainable, but definitely that would be a very good goal to be the champ again gives me something to push for when doing offseason training," Mlodik said.
If she wins next fall, she'll be only the 19th in history to earn two state titles in a 4-year high school career.