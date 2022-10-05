D.C. Everest announces Indoor Athletic Center

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - D.C. Everest students and the Weston community will soon get to enjoy a brand new indoor athletic center, the first of its kind in the area.
The D.C. Everest Board of Education approved the Greenheck Turner Athletic Center, a $35 million-dollar project, last week.
It will include a weather resistant 135,000-square foot building with an indoor turf field, training facilities, athletic simulators, and a variety of team spaces.
"There is nothing like this in our region," said Casey Nye, superintendent at D.C. Everest. "Winter is long, so from a sports perspective, it's a great thing to have. But, from a regional development perspective, were excited to have something that will draw people to our community."
Ground is expected to be broken next March, with the facility targeted to be ready to use by summer 2024.
Most of the $35 million-dollar price tag has already been generously taken care of through the D.C. Everest Foundation. But the school is still hoping to raise the last $2 million dollars over the next two years.
If you want to find out more about the Greenheck Turner Athletic Center, they are hosting an informational event at the fieldhouse November 13.
You can also find more information, or where to donate here on their website.