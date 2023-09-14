D.C. Everest's Tim Strehlow named Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - D.C. Everest high school football team is off to a 4-0 start and now an accolade is coming Evergreens head coach Tim Strehlow's way.
Strehlow was named Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week on Thursday.
Strehlow, in his seventh year as the varsity head coach of D.C. Everest, has the Evergreens out to a perfect 4-0 start to the season.
The coach says he is honored to win the award, but views it more as an accomplishment of their whole team, he said in a news release.
“First of all, this certainly isn’t about me, this is about the program,” Strehlow said. “This is about our kids, this is about our administration that backs us every single day, our coaches that work so hard every day putting in a tremendous amount of time. Then don’t forget about the parents. Everything that the parents have to sacrifice to be a part of high school football.
"I’m just glad to accept this award for our program. We’re only 4-0, we’ve still got a lot of work to do. We can’t get too caught up in where we’re at right now, we’ve just got to keep working, stay positive, keep treating people with respect and hopefully we can keep building.”
The release also said:
On the football team, Strehlow has invited players to apply to become part of the team Leadership Council, which meets regularly with coaches to prioritize goals, determine community service projects and discuss any issues and concerns with the team.
Strehlow grew up in Weston, Wis., and is an alumnus of D.C. Everest, where he graduated in 1995. Strehlow played wide receiver and defensive back for the Evergreens under Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame member, Wayne Steffenhagen.
Strehlow then received a scholarship to play football at North Dakota State University as a wide receiver under coaches Rocky Hager and Bob Babich. Strehlow graduated from NDSU in 1999. Upon graduation, he began his coaching career as an assistant coach for D.C. Everest in 2000 and was later named head coach of the Evergreens in 2017.
The Packers recognize one outstanding high school coach as their ‘Coach of the Week’ winner during the 2023 high school football season. Winners are awarded several items and privileges, including a $2,000 donation to the school’s football program from the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Wild Wings and the NFL Foundation, as well as recognition of the award on Packers.com, Wissports.net and Wifca.org.