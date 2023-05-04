Finding way back home: Former SPASH star McCarville named Panthers' new girls hoops coach

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Janel McCarville was a star at Stevens Point Area Senior High and in the state of Wisconsin on the hardwood.
McCarville led the Panthers to a WIAA State runner-up finish in 2001, played collegiately at Minnesota, taking them to a Final Four and went on to be the No. 1 pick in the 2005 WNBA Draft.
Now, McCarville is taking over the head coaching job for the Panthers' girls basketball program it was announced Tuesday. McCarville hopes to make as many memories leading the SPASH program as she did as a player.
To return and now lead the SPASH girls program is special for the former pro.
"Just being able to be at the school I graduated from, the experiences I had there, to come back, give back and show these young women a 'If I can make it, you can make it' and try to give them that kind of attitude and mantra.
Never in my life did I think basketball could take me where it has. The next step is to definitely pass along all the information I have and I'm looking forward to imparting all these things that I've learned, experiences - both good and bad - to these young women."
McCarville enjoyed a long professional career winning an WNBA championship in 2013. McCarville shared the Wisconsin Player of the Year award and a member of the all-state first team in 2001 also.
Kraig Terpstra held the SPASH girls basketball job for 18 years before stepping down in April and McCarville knows those are big shoes to fill. However, with the foundation laid, she is ready to step in to that foundation that was her home as a player.
"Kraig Terpstra was SPASH girls basketball. He was there when I started. He pointed me in the right direction, it's gonna be hard taking over for him," McCarville said about filling Terpstra's successful job. "But at the same time, he's built such a great foundation. All I have to do is keep it going in the right direction and hopefully continue the success he's had throughout the years and the stability at SPSH that we've grown accustomed to, putting championship level teams on the court each night."