Girls state basketball tournament set, boys hoops reaches sectional stage

The WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament tips off this week! .
Find the Girls Basketball bracket here
Tournament play kicks of Thursday and Friday with semifinal games. You can watch divisions 3 and 4 play Thursday and divisions 1, 2 and 5 on Friday.
Then, all championship games are on Saturday, with Division 5 starting at around 11:05 a.m. There are a pair of area teams at the state tournament with Lakeland reaching the state tournament in Division 2 and Wabeno/Laona making it in Division 5.
Here is the state tournament schedule.
You can watch all tournament games live on air on WAOW. Or you can watch the games online here.
Boys Basketball
The final tournament is when boys basketball teams take to the court. The tournament takes place on March 16-18 at the Kohl Center in Madison. Teams have reached the sectional stage now with a few local teams still alive for a trip to Madison.
Find the Boys Basketball bracket here
