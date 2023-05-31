 Skip to main content
GOLF ROUNDUP: Krach, Newman boys' golf win sectional to earn state bid

  • Updated
  • 0
Newman golf

The Newman Catholic boys golf team is heading to state after winning sectionals. From left to right, Coach Scott Nelson, Conner Krach, Isaac Seidel, Mason Prey, Owen Reeves.

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WAOW) — Conner Krach won the Division 3 sectional golf meet at Hunters Glen County Club in Crivitz in a playoff after shooting a 76 and led the Newman Catholic boys golf team to a victory and a WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament trip in the process. 

The Newman Catholic boys golf team had a score of 337 to edge Lena with 342. Krach shot a 76 and Isaac Seidel shot a 78 to tie for third place. Mason Prey and Samuel Nelson were the other scorers for Newman. 

The WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament is Monday & Tuesday at Blackwolf Run - Meadows Course in Kohler. 

Konnor Mehlberg of Wisconsin Valley Lutheran qualified as an individual qualifier by shooting a 78 as well. 

Neillsville won the Cadott sectional in Division 3 and is also going to state as a team. Sophomore Tucker Johnson and senior Jonah Czarnacki paced the Warriors with 81s, tying for second place.

In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial and Lakeland Union earned team trips to state at the Marshfield Sectional at RiverEdge Golf Course. ECM's Parker Etzel won the sectional, while Matt Haggart paced Lakeland with a second place finish and a 74. ECM won the meet by 18 strokes with a 304 team score, while the Thunderbirds shot 322 collectively.

Lakeland's Jake Rubo finished tied for sixth at the meet with a 79.

Wausau East's Cooper Bjerke earned a state trip individually by shooting a 75 and a third place finish. Rhinelander's Samuel Schoppe edged Ryan Swanson of River Falls for the final qualifier for state by one stroke, shooting an 80. 

In Division 2, Medford's Connor Lingen is headed to the state tournament as an individual qualifier from the McDonell Central Catholic sectional. Lingen shot a 74 tying for fourth place and earned a trip via tiebreaker at Lake Wissota Golf Course.

