High school football team cancels most of remaining games, outscored 134-0 in two losses

KESHENA, Wis. (WAOW) -- After losing its first two games by a combined 134-0, Menominee Indian has decided to cancel most of its remaining football schedule.
Menominee Indian lost Week 1 to Auburndale 76-0 and week to to Waupun 58-0. The school hasn't given a reason for the cancellations but the team has only 22 players on the team.
The team will play just two of its remaining games: Northland Pines Oct. 14 (homecoming) and against Tomahawk on Oct. 7. Among the games cancelled are coverage area schools Clintonville and Crandon.
Menominee Indian has won just two games over the last two seasons.