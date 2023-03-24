Legendary coach Tom Weinkauf retires

WAUSAU (WAOW) - You don't think about central Wisconsin high school basketball without thinking of Tom Weinkauf.
Weinkauf announced Thursday he is retiring as girls basketball coach at Wausau West, a post he began in 2017. Weinkauf also coached the boys basketball team at Marathon High School to three consecutive state championships in 1975-'77 and added three more as the girls coach at Wausau Newman Catholic (2002, 2010 and 2011).
He retired at Newman Catholic in 2014.
He coached high school basketball for over 30 years locally and compiled 671 wins.
Weinkauf took his three teams to state 15 times and he is in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.