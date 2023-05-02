Longtime Wisconsin Rapids teacher, boys basketball coach retiring after hit-and-run

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - Longtime physical education teacher and Wisconsin Rapids boys' basketball coach Dan Witter is retiring from teaching and coaching after a hit-and-run crash in February came to light.
Wisconsin Rapids Superintendent Craig Broeren confirmed the news, saying in an email response to WAOW Tuesday morning, "The Board of Education approved Dan Witter's retirement effective at the end of this school year. Lincoln High School and our Human Resources Department have already begun the processes to fill his teaching position and coaching position for next school year."
Court records say the crash happened sometime around 9 p.m. Feb. 8 in Grand Rapids, near the corner of 80th and Washington.
Reports say that after hitting another vehicle, Witter left the scene, but did eventually call the Wood County Sheriff's Office the next day and confessed.
Witter told investigators he knew he made a mistake by not stopping but was "freaked out" and said his alcohol consumption was "two, three or maybe four glasses of beer."
Witter has been in coaching for four decades and the past 24 years as head coach of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. The longtime area coach was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2023. Witter racked up 391 wins as the Red Raiders' head coach since taking over in 1999.