Mosinee girls basketball coach resigns

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Mosinee girls basketball head coach Scott McKellips has resigned, effective Wednesday.
He had held the position since 2019, leading the program to two regular-season conference championships and a 25-2 record in 2021-22, leading to McKellips being named the Great Northern Conference Coach of the Year.
Mosinee Athletic Director Kasey Smith tells News 9 the school is thankful for McKellips' contributions to the program and will be looking for a new permanent coach immediately.
Jeremy Jirschele will take over as interim coach for the remainder of the season.
A reason for the resignation has not yet been provided.
Mosinee is currently 6-7 on the season and will play its next game at home on January 10.