Neillsville coach John Gaier notches 500th win, leading the Warriors to 20-0 overall this season

NEILLSVILLE, Wis.(WAOW) - For 26 years, head coach John Gaier has been the pillar of the Neillsville girls basketball program.
"Everything's got to be perfect, you're not gonna get away with making mistakes," senior Amelia Trunkel said.
"He always tells us to be aggressive,' stated Delaney Dorchester, another senior for the Warriors.
"He just looks forward to the next game," added Paris Opelt, a junior and also the team's leading scorer.
Entering this season after a loss in sectionals in 2022 - the next game would be without the the reigning Cloverbelt Player of the Year Emma Mosley - along with five other seniors.
But that didn't change how Gaier operates. Any questions about this year's team have been put to rest as the Warriors are now a perfect 20-0, ranked 7th in Division 4.
"Our objective is to always win every possession, so you really don't think about the past much, or too far into the future - we're just thinking about trying to get win 21 right now, and get better in practice tonight," said Coach Gaier.
Gaier has guided the Warrors to have earned their fourth consecutive Cloverbelt Conference-East Division championship.
"These kids really play hard," Gaier said. "I think the real key is we have two senior leaders who are really focused. They play hard and lead us by example."
And Gaier has lead by example himself, leading Neillsville to all six of their state tournament runs, including the 2012 team that achieved a perfect season, and ended with hoisting a gold ball.
More recently the long time head coach crossed a milestone many only dream of - notching his 500th career win. All with Neillsville.
"I can't thank my family enough for supporting me in this effort, just everybody in our community, but especially the kids that put in the work and really accomplished that," Gaier said.
But for Gaier, it's never about the accolades.
"I've said before, I think this will be more important when I'm no longer doing it," he said.