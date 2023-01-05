Northland Pines won't have varsity football season due to low numbers

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) — Northland Pines School District announced it will not have a varsity football season and have a JV-only football team for the 2023 season due to low numbers of upperclassmen.
Northland Pines posted a press release on the school district's Facebook page.
"We are looking forward to giving our students the opportunity to play football, be safe and have fun playing the sport they love," Activities Director Josh Tilley said in the release. "This plan was developed with input from coaches and parents. The plan supports our goal of being able to play a varsity schedule in 2024."
Northland Pines plays in the Northwoods Conference for football with other area teams including Tomahawk, Crandon and Clintonville in the conference.