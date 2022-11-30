"Records are meant to be broken": SPASH senior Moe breaks Negaard's assist record

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) — Olympian Mark Spitz was the first to say, 'records are meant to be broken,' but he isn't the last.
In Stevens Point Area Senior High's early portion of the season, senior guard Tahlia Moe, a four-year starter, broke the school career assist record (258).
Moe, who was approaching the milestone towards the end of her junior year was sidelined due to injury. Coming out this season, she thought it'd take her a few weeks or so to rack up the 20-plus assists she needed. Instead, it took two games.
"I had no idea coming into my high school career I was going to break an assist record," Moe said.
The previous record holder was Maggie Negaard, who went on to play collegiately at Duke, and now St. Thomas in Minnesota. Moe remembers watching Negaard play from the grandstands, and never thought they'd be in similar company.
"To be breaking Maggie's record, like she's one of the best players in SPASH history, that's just really amazing," Moe said.
So far this season, Moe has 25 assists and is averaging over 6 per game. Her head coach, Kraig Terpstra said: "I feel lucky to coach her. She's a very unselfish player for years she's done all the dirty work all the ball handling for us...it's nice that she's getting recognized for it."
Terpstra said he didn't teach either Tahlia or Maggie to play this way, rather, it came naturally to them.
"I'm just extremely lucky to coach both," Terpstra said.
While the game of basketball continues to evolve to a more shooting dominant game, Moe takes pride in her playmaking role.
"It's not the record that everybody cares about because I'm not a 1,000-point career scorer, like I'm not going to get that but I'm really proud of what I have achieved, and I just hope that other younger players can see that there's more to the game than just scoring," she said.
For all that dedication, Moe's name will be in the SPASH record books, until someone, just like her decides to challenge it.