See full WIAA State Boys Basketball schedule, when Newman Catholic plays here

(WAOW) - The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team are the lone area team still standing.
The Cardinals punched their ticket to the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament with a 66-54 win over Gibraltar in a WIAA Division 5 Sectional Final on Saturday.
Newman Catholic is the top-seed in Division 5 and faces Royall in a WIAA State Semifinal at 9:05 a.m. Friday.
It is Newman Catholic's first WIAA State appearance in the program's history. Prior to joining the WIAA, the Fighting Cardinals recorded runner-up finishes in Division 3 in 1993 and in Division 2 in 1999 as a former member of WISAA.
Tournament play kicks of Thursday and Friday with semifinal games. You can watch divisions 3 and 4 play Thursday and divisions 1, 2 and 5 on Friday. Then, all championship games are on Saturday, with Division 5 starting at around 11:05 a.m.
2023 State Boys Basketball Tournament
Thursday-Saturday, March 16-18
Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.
DIVISION 1
Semifinals - Friday, March 17
Game-1: #1 De Pere (28-0) vs. #4 Kettle Moraine (18-10) - 6:35 p.m.
Game-2: #2 Arrowhead (26-2) vs. #3 Neenah (18-10) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
Championship Final - Saturday, March 18
Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 - Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 2 championship
DIVISION 2
Semifinals - Friday, March 17
Game-1: #1 Pewaukee (25-3) vs. #4 Nicolet (24-4) - 1:35 p.m.
Game-2: #2 La Crosse Central (23-5) vs. #3 Whitnall (24-3) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
Championship Final - Saturday, March 18
Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 - 6:35 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Semifinals - Thursday, March 16
Game-1: #1 West Salem (27-1) vs. #4 Milwaukee Academy of Science (18-6) - 1:35 p.m.
Game-2: #2 Brillion (27-1) vs. #3 Lakeside Lutheran (25-3) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
Championship Final - Saturday, March 18
Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 - Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 4 championship
DIVISION 4
Semifinals - Thursday, March 16
Game-1: #1 Saint Mary Catholic (26-2) vs. #4 Kenosha St. Joseph Cathiloc Acad. (18-10) - 6:35 p.m.
Game-2: #2 Luther (26-2) vs. #3 Whitehall (22-6) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
Championship Final - Saturday, March 18
Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 - Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 5 championship
DIVISION 5
Semifinals - Friday, March 17
Game-1: #1 Newman Catholic (25-4) vs. #4 Royall (22-7) - 9:05 a.m.
Game-2: #2 McDonell Central Catholic (28-1) vs. #3 Fall River (26-3) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
Championship Final - Saturday, March 18
Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 - 11:05 a.m.