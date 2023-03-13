 Skip to main content
See full WIAA State Boys Basketball schedule, when Newman Catholic plays here

2022 WIAA Magic Of March Logo

Newman Catholic is heading to Madison after cruising to a sectional final win on Saturday.

(WAOW) - The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team are the lone area team still standing. 

The Cardinals punched their ticket to the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament with a 66-54 win over Gibraltar in a WIAA Division 5 Sectional Final on Saturday. 

Newman Catholic is the top-seed in Division 5 and faces Royall in a WIAA State Semifinal at 9:05 a.m. Friday. 

It is Newman Catholic's first WIAA State appearance in the program's history. Prior to joining the WIAA, the Fighting Cardinals recorded runner-up finishes in Division 3 in 1993 and in Division 2 in 1999 as a former member of WISAA.

Tournament play kicks of Thursday and Friday with semifinal games. You can watch divisions 3 and 4 play Thursday and divisions 1, 2 and 5 on Friday. Then, all championship games are on Saturday, with Division 5 starting at around 11:05 a.m. 

You can watch all tournament games live on air on WAOW. Or you can watch the games online here. Keep up with all of the tournament by downloading the Magic of March app. 

Find the full Boys Basketball bracket here

2023 State Boys Basketball Tournament

Thursday-Saturday, March 16-18

Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.

DIVISION 1

Semifinals - Friday, March 17

Game-1:  #1 De Pere (28-0) vs. #4 Kettle Moraine (18-10) - 6:35 p.m.

Game-2:  #2 Arrowhead (26-2) vs. #3 Neenah (18-10) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1

Championship Final - Saturday, March 18

Game-3:  Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2  - Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 2 championship

DIVISION 2

Semifinals - Friday, March 17

Game-1:  #1 Pewaukee (25-3) vs. #4 Nicolet (24-4) - 1:35 p.m.

Game-2:  #2 La Crosse Central (23-5) vs. #3 Whitnall (24-3) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1

Championship Final - Saturday, March 18

Game-3:  Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2  - 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals - Thursday, March 16

Game-1:  #1 West Salem (27-1) vs. #4 Milwaukee Academy of Science (18-6) - 1:35 p.m.

Game-2:  #2 Brillion (27-1) vs. #3 Lakeside Lutheran (25-3) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1

Championship Final - Saturday, March 18

Game-3:  Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2  - Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 4 championship

DIVISION 4

Semifinals - Thursday, March 16

Game-1:  #1 Saint Mary Catholic (26-2) vs. #4 Kenosha St. Joseph Cathiloc Acad. (18-10) - 6:35 p.m.

Game-2:  #2 Luther (26-2) vs. #3 Whitehall (22-6) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1

Championship Final - Saturday, March 18

Game-3:  Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2  - Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 5 championship

DIVISION 5

Semifinals - Friday, March 17

Game-1:  #1 Newman Catholic (25-4) vs. #4 Royall (22-7) - 9:05 a.m.

Game-2:  #2 McDonell Central Catholic (28-1) vs. #3 Fall River (26-3) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1

Championship Final - Saturday, March 18

Game-3:  Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2  - 11:05 a.m.

