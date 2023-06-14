 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

STATE BASEBALL: SPASH's incredible season comes to a close in semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
SPASH

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WAOW) — The SPASH Panthers entered the WIAA State Baseball Tournament as the number one seed in Division 1 and riding a 23-game winning streak.

Sometimes though, it's just not your day. Unfortunately for the Panthers that day came in their state semifinal game against Whitefish Bay.

With six Division 1 college commits on the roster, including Brewers manager Craig Counsell's son, SPASH knew the Blue Dukes would be its biggest test of the season and could not afford to let them get rolling early.

But roll the Blue Dukes did.

They racked up four runs in the first inning and were far from done. 

The Blue Dukes went on to score five in the second, one in the third, five in the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game early with a 17-0 rout.

While not the ending to the season the Panthers had hoped for, it was still an all-timer for SPASH and one many will remember for a long time.

"I hope they remember a team that won 26 games, conference champions, sectional champions, you know fighters. That's what I'll remember about this team," said Kraig Terpstra, SPASH's head baseball coach.

"I know it's one of the most enjoyable teams I've worked with. I feel very lucky to coach at a school like SPASH, but even luckier when I get groups like this."

