STATE FOOTBALL: Stratford roars past Mondovi, rides run-game to D6 championship

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stratford running game powered the Tigers to a 32-14 win over Mondovi in the WIAA Division 6 State Football Championship at Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
Koehler Kilty racked up 192 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries to power the Stratford running game. The Tigers finished with 211 yards rushing.
Stratford fell behind 14-13 with 8:10 left in the third quarter when Cade Farmstead hauled in a 36-yard touchdown from Jarod Falkner to put the Buffaloes on top. But, Kilty and the Tigers responded quickly.
Kilty scored from 2 yards out just over four minutes later and the Tigers went on to score the game's final 19 points.