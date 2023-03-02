Tyler Kramer named varsity Wausau East football coach

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Tyler Kramer has been named the varsity football coach at Wausau East on Thursday.
Kramer was the interim football coach last year. Kramer is a Wausau East graduate and has been coaching with the program in a variety of roles since 2018.
"As a former player and coach at Wausau East, I’m excited and honored to lead a program that I have been a part of over the past 10 years," Kramer said in a press release. "We have a strong group of players and are looking forward to competitive 11-player football again at all levels. These players are dedicated and eager for the opportunity presented to us."
Kramer played for the Lumberjacks from 2012-2016.
"We are impressed with Tyler and his coaching staff’s ability to work through difficult situations, instill grit, and get students excited to play football at Wausau East,” Activities Director Kurt Vanden Huevel said in the release. "Tyler has the ability to make connections with all stakeholders and it has shown that even through tough times, we all can persevere through it. That is the Lumberjack way."