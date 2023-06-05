WIAA BOYS STATE GOLF: Lakeland's Haggart tied for 10th after Day 1

KOHLER, Wis. (WAOW) — Lakeland's Matt Haggart finished Day 1 of the Boys State Golf Tournament at 3-over par, good enough for a tie for 10th place in Division 1 at Blackwolf Run - Meadow Valley Golf Course on Monday.
Haggart's teammate Jack Rubo is tied for 27th after Day 1. Copper Bjerke, of Wausau East, shot a 12-over 84 and is tied for 66th out of 104 Division 1 golfers. Bjerke tees off Tuesday at 12:20; Rubo at 1 and Haggart at 1:10.
Medford's Connor Lingen was in the top-10 placement after round 1, shooting a 77 and sits five shots behind the leader heading into Round 2.
Newman Catholic's Conner Krach (+8) was just four shots off the lead after Day 1 and Neillsville's Tucker Johnson shot an 83 (+10) and was in 10th place.
Krach's teammate Isaac Seidel was tied for 15th place while Wisconsin Valley Lutheran's Konnor Mehlberg sat in a tie for 27th.
The golfers in Division 2 and 3 have teed off this morning at 7 a.m. for the final round of the state tournament. Division 1 is slated to get started around noon.