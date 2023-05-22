WIAA girls soccer, D1 baseball tournament brackets revealed

(WAOW) — Brackets for the 2023 WIAA Division 1 Baseball Tournament and the Girls Soccer Tournament have been revealed.
Below are the rest of the local D1 baseball seedings and matchups:
(1) Stevens Point hosts winner of (9) Marshfield and (8) Wausau West
(12) Wausau East at (5) River Falls
(13) Superior at (4) Wisconsin Rapids
(11) Menomonie at (6) DC Everest
First round matchups will begin on Tuesday, May 30 in Division 1. Brackets for Divisions 2-4 were revealed last week. See the full brackets here.
GIRLS SOCCER
WIAA Girls Soccer Tournament brackets were revealed on Sunday night. High seeds from our viewing area include (1) Barron/Cumberland in Division 3, (1) Baldwin-Woodville in Division 4 and (2) Eau Claire Memorial in Division 1.
Below are local seedings and matchups for the girls soccer tournament:
Division 1
(8) Stevens Point at (1) Hudson
(5) Wausau West at (4) Eau Claire North
(6) Chippewa Falls at (3) DC Everest
(5) Wisconsin Rapids at (4) Bay Port
Division 2
(7) Merrill at (2) Marshfield
Division 3
(9) Antigo at (8) New London
(5) Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia at (4) Waupaca
(6) Medford at (3) Rhinelander
(7) Mosinee at (2) Lakeland
Division 4
(8) Phillips at (1) Baldwin-Woodville
(5) Somerset at (4) Northland Pines
(6) Three Lakes/Phelps at (3) Washburn
(8) Richland Center at (1) Assumption
(6) Madison Country Day/Abundant Life Christian/Saint Ambrose at (3) Adams-Friendship
Division 1 and 2 matchups will begin on May 30 while Divisions 3 and 4 begin play on June 1. Full girls soccer brackets can be found here.