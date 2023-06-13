WIAA STATE BASEBALL: Edgar semifinal game pushed back until 5:30 p.m.

This story has been updated at about 11 a.m. with SPASH baseball's start time which was just announced recently.
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WAOW) — The Edgar Wildcats baseball team has never been to the WIAA State Baseball Tournament. The Wildcats will have to wait a bit longer to make their debut at state as weather has delayed their Division 4 semifinal game.
First pitch was slated for 9 a.m. Tuesday, but the start of the Division 4 session Tuesday morning was suspended until 5:30 p.m. today under a weather delay. Gates will open at 4 p.m. for the session.
The Division 3 session scheduled for this afternoon and evening are now rescheduled for Wednesday, June 14. The schedule for Wednesday will need to be remade as Division 1 and Division 2 semifinal games were slated to take place Wednesday.
SPASH was scheduled to play against Whitefish Bay at 2:30 Wednesday, but the Panthers' D1 State Semifinal is now pushed back to 6 p.m. scheduled start time.
Full list of updated game times go to the WIAA State Baseball Tournament page.