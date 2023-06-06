 Skip to main content
WIAA STATE BOYS GOLF: Newman Catholic's Krach finishes fourth

  • Updated
  • 0
Krach

Konner Krach, second from left, finished fourth in Division 3 and the Newman Cardinals team placed fourth in Division 3 as well. 

KOHLER, Wis. (WAOW) — Wausau Newman Catholic senior Conner Krach had a strong showing and finished fourth in Division 3 at the WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Blackwolf Run Meadow Valley - Golf Course. 

Krach drained a birdie on the back 9 and was within two strokes of the leader with four holes to play. However, his late charge came up a bit short in what was still a strong showing. 

Kian Bystol-Flores of Cambridge won D3 with a +9 while Krach finished at +15. Also in Division 3, Neillsville's Tucker Johnson finished 12th and Wisconsin Valley Lutheran's Konnor Mehlberg tied for 16th. 

As a team Newman Catholic finished fourth, while Neillsville placed seventh. 

In Division 2, Connor Lingen finished 22nd at +21 and struggled on Day 2 after being in the top-10 after Day 1. 

4. NEWMAN CATHOLIC: 4. Krach +15; T21. Isaac Seidel +36; 3. T29. Mason Prey +45; 41. Samuel Nelson +58; 47. Owen Reeves +65. 

7. NEILLSVILLE: 12. Johnson +27; T29. Jonah Czarnacki +45; 40. Isaac Berger +57; 51. Andrew Brown +74; 52. Mark Jorgensen +141. 

Division 1 golfers teed off at 1 p.m. and are on the back 9. We will update with those results and update the story. 

