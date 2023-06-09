 Skip to main content
WIAA STATE SOFTBALL: Assumption falls to Oakfield in semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
assumption falls to oakland

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Wisconsin Rapids Assumption's bid for back-to-back championships ended Friday morning as the Royals lost to Oakfield 7-5 in a WIAA Division 5 State Semifinal at Goodman Diamond. 

Assumption trailed 7-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but had the potential game-winning run at the plate with two outs and two on but Sadie Gilbreath popped out to end the game. Ava Schill smacked a two-out RBI double to plate Cristin Casey and cleanup hitter Claire Nelson followed with a walk before the game-ending popout.

The Royals trailed 4-1 but tied things up with a three-run third inning. Anna Schooley delivered an RBI double to plate Ari Cavanaugh, Schill drove in Casey as she did later with an RBI double and Nelson scored on a wild pitch to knot the game at 4-4.

Oakfield scored three runs in the sixth which proved to be too much for the Royals to overcome. 

"They were such a special group, (the seniors) the legacy they have left behind, three conference titles, lost a year to COVID, a state title and now a state appearance," said Head Coach, Rob Schill. "I think they've lost 6 games in three years, I mean it always sucks to lose but at the same time - the kids fought hard."

Assumption finishes the year with a 19-3 record.

Oakfield (25-3) faces Pacelli (27-1) in the WIAA Division 5 State Championship game Saturday morning at 8 a.m. 

